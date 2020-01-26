PerkinElmer Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $801.14M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PKI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.