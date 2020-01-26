Ashland Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $534.68M (-7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ASH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.