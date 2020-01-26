Sanmina Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (-18.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SANM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.