Graco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $392.61M (-3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GGG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.