Crane Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $825.81M (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.