State AGs to meet with DoJ officials to coordinate Google probe - reports

State attorneys general will meet next week with U.S. Department of Justice attorneys to share information on their investigations into Google (GOOG, GOOGL), a step that could eventually lead to the groups joining forces, according to media reports.

U.S. federal and state authorities have not previously shared data about their concurrent investigations, WSJ reports, also saying at least seven state attorneys general who are part of the probe, led by Texas AG Ken Paxton, were invited to the meeting.

Google's dominant position in online search and advertising, and possible anti-competitive behavior in its Android mobile operating system, have drawn scrutiny, according to the report.