Nearly half of the 30 Dow components are scheduled to report Q4 results this week, which is set to be by far the busiest week of earnings season.

Plenty of non-Dow companies will throw in their numbers as well, with 141 of the S&P 500 companies scheduled to report, providing a well-rounded outlook of each of the index's sectors.

What's on watch? Tech - Apple's shift to services and wearables, Amazon's holiday quarter, Facebook's ad opportunities. Industrials - Boeing growing debt and GE's turnaround. Energy - Headwinds for Exxon Mobil and Chevron? Consumer - UPS's state-of-the-economy and forecasts from McDonald's and Starbucks. Financials - PayPal and Visa. Healthcare - Eli Lilly and Amgen. Don't forget about Tesla's results and outlook on Wednesday.