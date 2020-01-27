Italian yield sinks after M5S election failure

The 10-year yield in Italy sunk to 1.061% ovenight, its lowest since Nov. 1, as Lega leader Matteo Salvini failed in his bid to overturn decades of leftist rule in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna.

With nearly all the ballots counted, the incumbent Democratic Party (PD) governor won 51.4% of the vote vs. 43.7% for the League's candidate.

A result in the other direction could have led to the collapse the country’s precarious coalition government and precipitate fresh national elections.

FTSE MIB -0.19% to 23,763.

ETFs: EWI, HEWI, FLIY, DBIT