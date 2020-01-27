Stocks dive as virus fears deepen

Traders are starting the week in risk-off mode amid growing concerns over the potential economic damage from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Dow futures plunged 356 points , while futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 1.2% and 1.5% , respectively. Crude futures traded 3.3% lower at $52.38/bbl and gold rose 0.6% to $1582/oz.

Nearly 2,800 people in China have been infected and 80 killed by the disease, and over the last week, both numbers have been rising at close to 50% a day.

"We don't know how infectious it is, we don't know how severe it is, and we don’t know how it's spreading," said Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC.

Also weighing on sentiment: Rocket hits U.S. embassy in Baghdad