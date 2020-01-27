Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan

"A Boeing plane belonging to Ariana Afghan Airlines, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time," said Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor's office in Ghazni city.

The jet, likely a Boeing 737-400, was carrying 83 passengers, local sources told The National.

BA -1.7% premarket

Update: "There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana," said the airline's acting CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal. According to local media, the plane crashed in territory under Taliban control and Afghan special forces are to be sent to the crash site.