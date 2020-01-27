AbbVie and Allergan to divest Brazikumab and Zenpep

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN) announce that the latter has entered into definitive agreements to divest brazikumab (IL-23 inhibitor) and Zenpep (pancrelipase). These agreements are in conjunction with the ongoing merger process of both the companies.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) will acquire brazikumab, an investigational IL-23 inhibitor and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) will acquire Zenpep. Nestle also will be acquiring Viokace, as part of the same transaction.

The closings of the acquisitions are contingent upon receipt of U.S. Federal Trade Commission and European Commission approval.

AbbVie and Allergan expect to close their pending transaction in Q1.

ABBV and AGN shares are up 1% premarket.