Coronavirus-related stocks up again as contagion spreads

The surge in buying in stocks that investors perceive may benefit from the coronavirus outbreak continues this morning. The outbreak, mainly in China, has spread to Hong Kong.

The dean of the University of Hong Kong's medical estimates that as many as 44,000 people in Wuhan could be infected.

The island's economy, already in recession, is taking a further blow as residents avoid restaurants, malls and crowded places. Tourist spending is plummeting as well. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort closed Sunday and will not reopen until it clarifies a plan with health authorities. The city's official Lunar New Year celebrations have also been canceled.