Tenneco +8% after moving forward on strategic review, updating guidance

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reconfirms that it has been reviewing strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The company says it has added Lazard to its existing advisor team as an independent financial advisor.

Tenneco is reviewing and considering a plan to spin off its aftermarket and ride performance business, as well as other options involving individual product lines in the portfolio.

Tenneco also resets its outlook for FY19 revenue to be slightly higher than previously stated guidance. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, depreciation/amortization, interest expense and the net leverage ratio are all expected to be in line with previously stated guidance.

Tenneco is due to report earnings on February 20.

Source: Press Release