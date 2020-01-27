Virus jitters send oil down, gold and bonds higher

The fast-spreading coronavirus sent the Nikkei down 2% in Asia overnight (Shanghai was closed). Europe's down more than 2% at midday, and U.S. stock index futures are lower by about 1.5% .

Checking other asset classes, WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is lower by 3.1% to $52.50 - this even as rockets were fired at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down a full seven basis points to 1.62%. TLT +1.2% premarket.