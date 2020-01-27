JPMorgan expects turnaround for Mattel

JPMorgan starts off coverage on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) with an Overweight rating.

In making the call, analyst Tami Zakaria points to Mattel's realigned management team, topline turning off sales momentum in Barbie and Hot Wheels and visible margin drivers.

"We believe the US toy industry can return to better growth in 2020 after consecutive years of declines primarily driven by the Toys R Us bankruptcy," notes Zakaria on a broader look.

The firm's price target of $17 on Mattel is 11X the EV/EBITDA multiple and at 3.1% of free cash flow. "We believe these metrics are most relevant in the medium term given MAT’s early-stage turnaround," adds Zakaria. The average sell-side PT on Mattel is $14.50.

Shares of Mattel are inactive so far in premarket trading.