Net 1 UEPS Technologies to sell KSNET for $237M, shares up 11.5% premarket

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) to sell 100% of KSNET, Inc., a leading Republic of Korea payment processor, to Stonebridge Capital and Payletter for ~$237M.

The transaction is expected to close in March 2020.

Herman Kotzé, CEO of Net1 said, “This transaction marks a significant milestone in our strategic plan, and allows management to further focus on its core strategy of providing fintech solutions for the underbanked in South Africa, Africa, Europe and other emerging economies as well as our new blockchain related products.”

The Company will announce its 2Q20 results on February 7, 2020.