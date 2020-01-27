Benchmark raises Amazon on one-day shipping

Benchmark lifts Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) from $2,100 to $2,300, citing the potential revenue acceleration from the company's one-day shipping investments.

Analyst Daniel Kumos expects AMZN to report "another record revenue holiday quarter" and thinks the "impressive, aggressive" one-day shipping rollout could push revenue above the guidance.

The analyst notes that operating income will likely miss estimates through this year due to the delivery expenses.

Amazon will report earnings on January 30.

Benchmark maintains a Buy rating on Amazon. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.