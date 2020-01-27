AstraZeneca's Brilinta reduced risk of stroke & death in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, THALES, evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) blood thinner Brilinta (ticagrelor) with aspirin for preventing new stroke events in patients with acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack met the primary endpoint.

Treatment with the combination resulted in a statistically significant reduction in the risk of the composite of stroke and death compared to aspirin alone.

Complete results will be presented at a future medical conference.

The FDA first approved the platelet inhibitor in July 2011 for acute coronary syndromes.