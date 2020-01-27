Pebblebrook Hotel to sell two hotels for $331M

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) agrees to sell the 422-room InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and the 237-room Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square for $331.0M to a third party.

Based on the hotel’s estimated 2019 operating performance, the contracted sales price reflects a 13.0x EBITDA multiple and a 6.8% net operating income capitalization rate; both figures are adjusted for estimated impact of one-time extraordinary events.

Based on the hotel’s estimated 2019 operating performance, the contracted sales price reflects a 15.2x EBITDA multiple and a 5.7% net operating income capitalization rate.

Targets completing the sale in Q1 2020.

Previously: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to sell Topaz Hotel for $33.0M (Oct. 8, 2019)