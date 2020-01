Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) CEO Miguel Patricio says he wants to make "fewer, bigger" bets in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Patricio had a talk with the board last week about which brands and products are winners for the company.

"If you try to innovate in 56 different categories every year, you can't execute on all of them... we need to be more selective," Patricio indicated.