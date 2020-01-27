Essential Properties Realty names three to board

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) names three new directors to its board, bringing the size of its board to nine members, eight of whom are independent.

Lawrence Minich served as CFO of Mister Car Wash from 1999 to 2013 and served as a vice president and special adviser focusing on sourcing negotiating sale-leaseback transactions, among other things.

Heather Leed Neary is president of pretzel franchise Auntie Anne's since 2015.

Janu Sivanesan is a practicing attorney and private investor in early stage and middle-market companies. She was also a founding principal of a private equity firm focused on middle-market investments.