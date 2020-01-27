DPW Holdings finalizes terms of settlement in derivative action

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) finalizes terms of the settlement agreement between plaintiffs Ethan Young and Greg Young, derivatively on behalf of nominal defendant DPW against the company's then directors and DPW itself, filed on July 31, 2018 in federal court.

On Jan. 21, 2020, the plaintiffs filed a Notice of Settled case in the derivative action.

Although settled in principle, any proposed settlement must be approved by the court.

DPW believes a motion for preliminary approval of the agreement will be filed within the next 14 days.

If the court approves the agreement on a preliminary basis, it would then schedule a final hearing on the matter.

Before the final hearing DPW stockholders will be given the opportunity to raise objections.

The exact terms of the agreement will be made publicly available through the PACER website once the motion for preliminary approval is filed.

The resolution of the derivative action is expected to include a waiver of all claims against the company, and release thereof, by all of the company's stockholders.