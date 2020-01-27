Airline sector reeling from virus outbreak

The airline sector is feeling the impact of the growing coronavirus outbreak in China and the spreading to other parts of the world. In China, government officials have ordered all travel agencies to suspend sales of domestic and international tours as part of an effort to minimize the spreading of the new virus. International travel demand in general is anticipated by analysts to be negatively impacted in the short term.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) is 4.05% lower in premarket action and China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) is showing a 7.10% decline . U.S. carriers are also swinging lower in early action due to broad concerns over travel, led by Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) down 3.11% and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) off 3.58% . United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is 3.05% lower and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is down 2.44% . In Paris, Air-France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) is down 6.15% in midday trading.