ASGN acquires Blackstone Federal for $85M

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has completed its acquisition of the Federal division of Blackstone Technology Group for $85M in cash, which is now part of ASGN’s ECS government IT solutions and services segment.

For FY2019, Blackstone Federal generated ~$44M in revenues and is expected to grow over 10% in FY2020 and generate EBITDA margins in the mid-teens.

In connection with the closing of the acquisition, ASGN will be granting restricted stock unit awards to seven Blackstone Federal employees for a total of ~31K shares.

The acquisition deepens differentiated transformation, engineering, and creative solutions for Federal Government clients.