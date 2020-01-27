Arconic slides as Q4 misses, full-year guided below consensus

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) -3.1% pre-market after reporting slightly lower than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, while guiding FY 2020 revenues below Wall Street expectations.

For Q1, the company forecasts adjusted EPS of $0.47-$0.53, in line with $0.52 analyst consensus estimate.

For the full year, Arconic sees EPS of $2.22-$2.42, in line with $2.37 consensus, but revenue of $13.9-$14.2B is slightly below $14.25B consensus.

Arconic says Q4 revenues in its Engineered Products and Forgings segment rose 1% Y/Y to $1.7B, with organic revenue up 2%, driven by aerospace growth but partially offset by weakness in commercial transportation.

Q4 revenues in the Global Rolled Products segment fell 5% Y/Y to $1.7B, with organic revenue finishing flat, helped by favorable prices for aluminum and in industrial and commercial transportation but hurt by weakness in automotive, commercial transportation and building and construction markets.

Arconic says it expects annual operating costs will be reduced by ~$300M on a run-rate basis, after capturing $213M of savings in 2019.

The company expects the separation to be complete by the market open on April 1; Howmet Aerospace and spin company Arconic Corp. will hold investor days on Feb. 25.