Macau stocks fall sharply as virus wipes out tourism

The Macau casino sector is setting up for a negative day as reports out of China indicate more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak and new travel restrictions in Hong Kong are imposed.
Macau officials have confirmed six cases of the coronavirus.
Bloomberg reports tourist arrivals in Macau were down 80% over the weekend on a year-over-year comparison.
Chinese stock markets are closed today for the Chinese New Year holiday.
Premarket action: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) -6.15%, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) -5.67%, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) -4.34%, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) -7.25%.