D.R. Horton adjusts 2020 guidance after strong Q1

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) nudges up the upper end of its 2020 revenue and home closings guidance as its fiscal Q1 2020 EPS and revenue beats consensus.

Sees fiscal 2020 consolidated revenue of $18.5B-$19.1B, up from $18.5B-$19.0B previously; compares with $18.82B consensus.

Estimates home closings of 60K-61.5K for the year ended Sept. 30, 2020 vs. prior guidance of 60K-61K.

DHI rises 0.8% in premarket trading.

Reaffirms FY2020 guidance for cash flow from homebuilding operations exceeding $1.0B and outstanding share count at end of FY2020 down ~2%% from end of FY2019.

Q1 revenue of $4.02B increased from $3.52B a year earlier; beat the average analyst estimate of $3.76B.

Q1 net income of $431.3M, or $1.16 per share, exceeds consensus estimate of 91 cents per share and improved from $287.2M, or 76 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 homebuilding revenue of $3.9B increased 14% Y/Y; home closings of 12,959 rose 13% and net sales orders of 13,126 increased 19%.

Cancellation rate of 20% fell from 24% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

