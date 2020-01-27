PharmaCielo announces 30,000 kg cannabis extract agreement

PharmaCielo (OTCPK:PHCEF) has entered into a three-year agreement with XPhyto Therapeutics, whereby PharmaCielo will supply medicinal-quality cannabis extract oils and isolates, including those containing THC, to XPhyto for analysis, further processing, product development and manufacturing at its European Union Good Manufacturing Practice-certified facility in Biberach in the state of Baden-Württemberg, and thereafter for sale into the German market.

Exports are planned to commence in mid-2020. Minimum total volume under the Agreement is ~30,000 kg over the three-year period.

Pursuant to the Agreement, XPhyto granted PharmaCielo 500,000 Common Share purchase Warrants with an exercise price of $2.00 per share.

As a term of the Agreement, PharmaCielo will enter into an agreement to purchase C$500,000 of unsecured convertible debentures of XPhyto, to fund expansion of its processing capabilities. The Debentures mature two years from the date of issue and bear interest of 8.0% per annum.

XPhyto will also grant PharmaCielo 500,000 Warrants with an exercise price of $1.50 per Common Share.