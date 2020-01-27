Canaccord likes Biogen in premarket analyst action

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) initiated with Buy rating and $75 (73% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) upgraded to Buy with a $360 (29% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity citing the potential FDA nod for aducanumab in Alzheimer's. Shares down 1% premarket.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) upgraded to Buy with a $37 (50% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 1% premarket.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank. Shares down 3% premarket.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) downgraded to Hold with an $87 (1% downside risk) price target at SunTrust.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) downgraded to Market Perform with a $24 (10% upside) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares down 4% premarket.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler.