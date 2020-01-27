ElectroCore inks rebate agreement with Ascent Health Services; shares up 6% premarket

ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) announces that Ascent Health Services on behalf of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), has elected to make gammaCore a preferred brand on all of its Standard National Formularies for those benefit designs that do not differentiate between drugs and devices at a monthly co-pay of roughly $25- $45.

GammaCore is non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation device that is FDA-cleared for the adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache, and the acute treatment of pain associated with cluster and migraine headache in adults.