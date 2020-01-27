Exxon, Hess add to Guyana recoverable resources with new oil discovery

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announces another oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Uaru well, the 16th discovery on the Stabroek Block.

Block operator Exxon and partners Hess (NYSE:HES) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) also raise the estimated gross discovered recoverable resources for the block to more than 8B boe, up from the previous estimate of 6B boe.

The Uaru well, drilled in 6,342 ft. of water and located 10 miles from the Liza field, encountered 94 ft. of high quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir.

Oil production from Liza Phase 1 began last month and is ramping up, expected to reach full production capacity of 120K gross bbl/day of oil in the coming months.