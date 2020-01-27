Wedbush sees coronavirus uncertainty around Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is down 4.40% in premarket trading amid broad declines in the travel sector over coronavirus impact concerns.

Royal Caribbean canceled one cruise over the weekend and will see an impact from some outbound Chinese tourists not making their trips, according to Wedbush Securities analyst James Hardiman.

"We estimate that RCL will lose $0.02 of 1Q EPS for every lost voyage from Spectrum of the Seas. We estimate a ~$0.17 hit in the unlikely event that the ship is halted for the remainder of the quarter, with about a nickel hit to CCL if its ships are unavailable through the end of its (Feb-ending) 1Q. While CCL gets another two months to process the impact, RCL will give FY20 guidance next week, likely necessitating a much wider range of potential outcomes," reports Hardiman.

A new Wedbush poll indicated 91% of travelers will avoid China in the near term, but only about 12% are skipping trips in North America. The uncertainty factor of the virus could impact bookings this quarter, warns Hardiman.

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on RCL and price target of $140 vs. the average sell-side PT of $144.83.