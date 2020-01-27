Chefs' Warehouse acquires New England specialty food player

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) strikes a deal to acquire the assets of Sid Wainer & Son.

Sid Wainer & Son is described as a firm that curates and distributes specialty products and produce in the Northeast.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"This acquisition offers The Chefs’ Warehouse the opportunity to build New England’s premier specialty food company. We look forward to leveraging Sid Wainer & Son’s incredible product lines and produce expertise to offer the market exceptional assortment," says Chef's Warehouse CEO Christopher Pappas.

Source: Press Release