Station Casinos LLC, a consolidated subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) has priced an offering of $750M of 4.5% senior notes due 2028 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 7.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its senior secured credit facilities, to pay fees and costs associated with the offering and for general corporate purposes.