Copper, base metals extend losses on China virus fears

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -4.3% pre-market as copper prices tumble to their weakest levels in nearly eight weeks on demand worries due to the spreading Chinese coronavirus.

London benchmark three-month copper recently -1.8% at $5,817/metric ton, its lowest since Dec. 4, after falling 5.5% last week.

"Chinese demand accounts for about 50% of the majority of base metals and looking at the latest data regarding the coronavirus, it's now spread quite widely," said analyst Timothy Wood-Dow at BMO Capital in London. "On Friday, we didn't know this, and it seemed quite contained."

Prices for nickel, lead, aluminum, zinc and tin are all lower.

Also in pre-market trade: AA -3.1% , X -3.2 %, AKS -2.4% , CLF -3.5% , MT -3.2% , TECK -3.7% , SCCO -2.9% , BHP -3.2% , RIO -4.1% , VALE -5.7% .

Other relevant tickers include OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCQX:FSUMF

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, DBB, SLX, CPER, JJN, JJC, JJM, JJT, RJZ, UBM, JJUB, JJU