Deutsche raises Apple despite valuation concerns

Deutsche Bank raises Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) target by $10 to $290, a 9% downside to Friday's close.

Analyst Jeriel Ong thinks iPhone unit demand will outperform Street expectations but doesn't see a corresponding improvement in fundamentals.

Ong notes that the recent stock rally has created a risk-reward balance.

Deutsche maintains a Hold rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.