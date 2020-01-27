Deutsche raises Apple despite valuation concerns

Deutsche Bank raises Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) target by $10 to $290, a 9% downside to Friday's close.
Analyst Jeriel Ong thinks iPhone unit demand will outperform Street expectations but doesn't see a corresponding improvement in fundamentals.
Ong notes that the recent stock rally has created a risk-reward balance.
Deutsche maintains a Hold rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Apple shares are down 2.1% pre-market to $311.80. AAPL is up 12% in the past month and nearly 31% in the quarter.