AmEx drops after Stephens downgrades on valuation

American Express (NYSE:AXP) drops 2.7% in premarket trading after Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgrades the stock to Equal-weight from Overweight purely on valuation.

The stock hit an all-time high on Friday and Caintic doesn't see material catalysts this year other than following through on guidance.

Investors who continue to hold the stock should "enjoy consistent 12%-15% Y/Y returns," he writes.

In the past three months, American Express climbed 16% vs. financials sector median performance of +3.4% during the same period.

Quant rating is Neutral; before the cut, Sell-Side average rating was Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 15 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

