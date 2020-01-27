Trovagene up 20% premarket on positive onvansertib data

Nano cap Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) jumps 20% premarket on robust volume in reaction to encouraging preliminary data from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug onvansertib, combined with chemo regimen FOLFIRI and Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab), for the second-line treatment of KRAS mutation-positive metastatic colorectal cancer. The results were presented at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

Tumor regression was observed across all major KRAS mutation types, including three patients experiencing at least 25% tumor shrinkage. One patient is proceeding to curative surgery.