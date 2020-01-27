WEC Energy to buy Illinois wind farm in $345M deal

WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) agrees to acquire an 80% interest in Blooming Grove Wind Farm, which is being developed in McLean County, Ill., by Invenergy.

WEC is paying $345M for the 80% stake, which it expects to be eligible for 100% bonus depreciation and production tax credits.

The wind farm has long-term offtake agreements for all energy produced with affiliates of two "investment grade multinational companies."

The Blooming Grove site will consist of 94 General Electric wind turbines with a combined capacity of 250 MW.