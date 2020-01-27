Seeking Alpha
Tech | On the Move

Stifel sees 15% upside in Facebook

|About: Facebook, Inc. (FB)|By: , SA News Editor

Stifel has boosted is price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), to $250 from a previous $240.

That now implies 15% upside.

The move comes just two days ahead of earnings, expected after the closing bell on Wednesday. Consensus expectations are for EPS of $2.53 on revenues of $20.9B.

Sentiment is strong, with sell-side analysts Bullish on average, and Seeking Alpha authors Very Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.

Facebook has joined a sea of stocks trading lower premarket, down 1.8%.