Evolus' Jeuveau matches Botox in study; shares up 3% premarket

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is up 3% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement of results from a Korea-based Phase 3 head-to-head study comparing Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) for the treatment of frown lines. The data were just published in the journal Dermatologic Surgery.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating the non-inferiority of prabotulinumtoxinA to onabotulinumtoxinA as measured by the proportion of patients with Grade 0 or 1 severity of crow's feet at maximum smile at week 4.

The FDA approved Jeuveau about a year ago.

