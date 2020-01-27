Cowen matches Street-high target on Live Nation

Cowen has joined other bulls on Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), launching coverage at Outperform with a price target matching the Street's high.

"The market is underappreciating that Live Nation is often the buyer of choice for independent promoters looking to sell," the firm says, noting it expects tailwinds to support growth during all phases of the economic cycle.

The company has a clear path to double-digit adjusted operating income growth through 2023, it says.