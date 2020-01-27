Alliance Resource initiates FY20 guidance, slashes quarterly cash distribution

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) down 4.8% in pre-market as Q4 net earnings fell almost by to $25.8M

Revenues were down 14.8% Y/Y to $453.3M, primarily due to lower coal sales revenues resulting from reduced coal sales volumes and prices, partially offset by the addition of oil & gas royalty revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA of $126.2M were lower compared to $176.8M last year

ARLP also decreased the quarterly cash distribution to $0.40 per unit compared to $0.54 in prior quarter

The company says that it anticipates challenging coal market conditions to persist throughout 2020 as low natural gas prices, tepid power demand and elevated stockpiles are likely to keep the industry in an oversupplied position and continue to exert pressure on pricing for the near future

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects net income in a range of $81M - $159M and revenues between $1.65B - $1.77B

