NYC apartment building sales slide after new rent laws cut values

Sales of New York City apartment buildings sank to near-decade lows last year as new rent rules repelled investors from properties with regulated units, Bloomberg reports.

Dollar value of purchases across all boroughs fell 40% to $6.91B vs. 2018, the lowest amount since 2011, according to Ariel Property Advisors.

The number of multifamily deals — 290 — represents a 36% Y/Y decline and the first year with fewer than 300 transactions in records dating to 2010.

The new rent law, which applies to ~1M apartments in the city, makes it near impossible to raise rents, remove units from state regulation, or even recoup the costs of capital improvements.

As a result, non-regulated units commanded a higher price last year, while the prices of units subject to rent regulation fell.

More than 60% of apartment building that were purchased in Manhattan south of East 96th Street and West 110th were market rate; buyers paid an average of $758K per apartment, up 14% vs. 2018.

In Queens, where about 67% of units sold were under rent regulation, prices fell ~7.7% to ~$276K per apartment.