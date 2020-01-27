IMAX -3% as coronavirus impact weighed

MKM Partners weighs in on the impact of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) seeing film delays in China amid the virus outbreak.

"This past weekend marked the start of the week-long Chinese New Year festival, which is by far the highest grossing period of the year for moviegoing. Although key, local films are being postponed, it remains to be seen when the titles will reappear on the year's slate. Also, it is unknown as to how long theatres will be closed in China. We believe the impact of lost revenue from Chinese New Year will cost IMAX at least $60mn in global box office revenue. Furthermore, assuming the medical epidemic extends for a few more weeks, it is not unreasonable to project IMAX's 1Q global box office could fall short of $200mn. In fact, combining China's issues with the faster-than-anticipated falloff of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a global box office total of $150mn-$160mn seems much more realistic at this point in time."