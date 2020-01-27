Carnival bid down on travel drop fears

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is down 4.15% in early trading as investors show anxiety over the impact on global travel from the coronavirus outbreak.

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman points out a couple of pieces of good news for Carnival in that the company's exposure to China is somewhat less than peer Royal Caribbean and its next earnings report not due out until late March. On the earnings flexibility, he notes RCL will have better visibility on the coronavirus issue and its impact rather than being forced to guide to a "much wider range of potential outcomes" like RCL next week.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Carnival and price target of $50.