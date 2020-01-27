Fears of spreading virus slam stocks

Stocks plunge at the open after more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend, raising worries over the impact on the global economy; S&P -1.3% , Dow -1.4% , Nasdaq -1.7% .

At least 80 people have died out of more than 2,800 confirmed cases in China, with a fifth case confirmed in the U.S., resulting in risk-off sentiment among investors that has sent stocks and oil prices down, and U.S. Treasury prices up.

"Markets hate uncertainty, and the coronavirus is the ultimate uncertainty in that no one knows how badly it will impact the global economy," says Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell.

News of an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad has added to the defensive tone.

European markets are deeply in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -2.2% , Germany's DAX -2.6% and France's CAC -2.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -2% , while China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng are closed.

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading lower, led by information technology ( -2.4% ) and energy ( -2% ), while the rate-sensitive utilities sector ( +0.1% ) is trading near its flatline.

Hotel, cruise and airline stocks are sharply lower on concerns that the virus could affect global travel.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield 5 bps lower to 1.43% and the 10-year yield down 7 bps to 1.61%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.92.

WTI March crude oil -2.2% to $53.00/bbl.

Still ahead: new home sales, Dallas Fed manufacturing activity