CenterState Bank and South State announce merger agreement

CenterState Bank (CSFL +3.1% ) and South State (SSB -5.3% ) to merge in an all-stock merger of equals with a total market value of ~$6B

Each CenterState shareholder will receive 0.3001 SSB shares; CenterState shareholders will own ~53% and South State will own the remaining 47% of the combined company.

The combined company will operate under the South State Bank name; Robert Hill, Jr., CEO of South State, will serve as Executive Chairman of the combined company, with John Corbett, as the CEO

The transaction is projected to deliver over 20% EPS accretion to South State, with cost synergies of $80M by 2022

The merger is expected to close in Q3 2020