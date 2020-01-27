Stephens turns bullish on Synchrony on loan growth prospects

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) falls 2.4% even after Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic upgrades the stock to Buy-Equivalent from Equalweight.

On Friday SYF sank 9.9%, its worst decline since November 2018, sliding in sympathy with Discover Financial on slowing loan growth concerns.

"The market misunderstood," Caintic writes. "We don't think the market should paint Synchrony with the same negative brush."

Though Synchrony's retail partnerships will boost expenses in H1, they're likely to be offset in H2 as loan growth outpaces the overall industry, he writes.

Caintic's buy recommendation contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral; and agrees more with the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 8 Neutral).

In the past six months, SYF has declined 11% vs. the financial sector median performance of +2.9%.