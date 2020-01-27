Shipping sector smacked by virus repercussions

Shipping stocks are in retreat over investor concerns on the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.
41 of the 44 publicly-traded shipping stocks with a market cap of at least $50M are down on the day.
The critical role of China in international shipping is a major talking point as authorities hold back some ships from entering the port at Wuhan and demand for some goods is already on the downswing.
The list of decliners today includes Scorpio Bulkers (SALT -9.1%), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE -7.4%), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK -7.4%), Golar LNG (GLNG -3.5%), Scorpio Tankers (STNG -4.5%), Frontline (FRO -4.1%), DHT Holdings (DHT -3.2%), Nordic American Tankers (NAT -5%) and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK -6.2%).